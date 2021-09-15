Dear Editor,
As we know, Mariannette Miller-Meeks irresponsibly "tweeted” a fake story from a satirical website saying President Biden is withholding benefits from unvaccinated veterans.
In light of the controversial “tweet” by Miller-Meeks that is also being reported by other Eastern Iowa news outlets, as a voter I will say: Her behavior is reprehensible.
Voters will remember that Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who was a former Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, recommended a dangerous drug for Covid-19. After President Trump recommended hydroxychloroquine, while campaigning for Congress in 2020, Miller-Meeks irresponsibly promoted the malaria drug, unproven for Covid treatment, without any benefit and fatal in some cases.
From the Cedar Rapids Gazette: “That was posted a day after President Donald Trump said hydroxychloroquine was 'a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.” (Cedar Rapids Gazette, 6/25/20, James Q. Lynch: “Democrats hit Miller-Meeks over COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine treatment Trump touted”)
Miller-Meeks is in a position in which what she says and does matters. It appears she doesn’t take her position seriously. Additionally, as a physician, her irresponsible violation of House rules by defiantly entering the House floor without wearing a mask, brazen in knowing she would be fined $500, defies rules that are made for the good of all.
Ellen Ballas, Iowa City