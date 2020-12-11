Dear Editor,
At every step in the Iowa election process, Mariannette Miller-Meeks won.
The Iowa Second District Congressional race was extremely close. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been in the lead on each step of the election process. She won election night. She won when each county made the election totals official. She won when the Hart requested recount was completed. She won when the State of Iowa canvassed the votes. She was issued a signed certificate of election by the Iowa State Board of Canvass.
Hart chose not to utilize the final Iowa election process as a challenge to the Iowa canvass numbers. She chose to take her complaint to the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives — a rarely used process. It takes the votes by Iowans and sets them aside.
We had 24 elected county auditors and deputy auditors who ran the elections in each county. We had poll workers at each precinct from both parties working to make our elections transparent, honest and correct on Election Day and working with the absentee ballots. Every county has counted the votes at least twice.
It is very disappointing for someone who says they want to represent Iowans but takes the voting process away from Iowans.
It does not respect the Iowa voters. It is wrong.
Keith Caviness, Ottumwa