Dear Editor,
Every time I think the Biden Administration will learn that reckless spending is the problem not the answer, I’m proven wrong. First, they passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which, despite its name, will actually increase inflation by pumping $740 billion into the economy. Not to mention, it doubles the size of the IRS and sneakily advances the Democrats’ climate agenda, only further attacking our country’s energy independence.
To make matters worse, Biden just promised forgiveness on college students’ loans. He’s touting loan forgiveness but fails to mention that the debt isn’t canceled; it’s transferred to hard-working American taxpayers. I don’t understand why this administration believes more federal spending will address the number one concern for Americans, which is their pocketbook.
Thankfully, Iowa leads differently. Governor Kim Reynolds is managing our money the correct way. She has cut income taxes for all Iowans, trusting us to decide how we spend our own money. And, with a balanced budget, Iowa has been able to make investments into things like education and biofuels without overtaxing us to pay for it.
Governor Reynolds has my support in November.
Keith Caviness, Ottumwa
