Dear Editor,
As you "mull" over the issues regarding a revised dog ordinance, remember — pit bull dogs are very aggressive, unpredictable and very uncontrollable, only due to their genetic makeup.
I continually see these pet owners being pulled down the pathways. As these dogs are straining at the leash, enabling the dog to go where it wants to go. Like a non-concealed loaded firearm, these dogs are very intimidating.
I will not utilize our walking trails pathways again until I am confident that I can use these pathways with some sense of security. Why would I want to meet this "group" on any pathway?
The sensible pet veterinarian does regard head and nose muzzles on known vicious dogs before he will treat the dog. So why do you condone this illegal activity of allowing pit bull dogs "at large" through the city? At the very least, mandate dog muzzles. After all, you profess to protect and serve.
Condoning this and other numerous illegal activities tells me that you have not learned there are other aspects of city government operations that need serious attention.
It appears the three cost centers getting the most attention that is sucking up the most tax funds are:
1. Parks and recreation (Ottumwa Leisure City USA)
2. Downtown Ottumwa Business Facades (Artfull?)
3. Ottumwa Airport Facility (Industrial?)
This state-of-the-art facility boasts of its 6,000-foot runway that has no shuttle airline to get us to other major cities. Why?
How have the continually costly aspects of city government enhanced the quality of mine and other citizens' lives?
Varrell Fullmer, Ottumwa