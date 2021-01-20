Dear Editor,
It is appalling that the local television station KTVO would run a political ad paid for by the Iowa Republican Party purporting half-truths and lies in support of candidate Adrian Dickey.
I guess if you have the money to pay for advertising, KTVO is more than glad to run the political advertisement regardless of how accurate the content. It is obvious by the amount of money spent on this special election by the State Republican Party is desperate to win this senate seat regardless of what miss-information they need to put out to the public.
Mr. Dickey hasn’t disclaimed this TV ad by the Iowa Republican Party, so you can only assume he hasn’t a problem with misleading the voters regarding important issues. The question arises is Mr. Dickey a person that you can trust if he is elected? The time is long past that candidates need to be elected who are credible in all that they do, say and allow others to be portrayed on their behalf in a campaign.
Stewart has never advocated taking away your guns as was stated in the KTVO advertisement. This was a statement that the Iowa Republican Party put in their ad to whip up feverous misinformation. I’m a 40-plus year Life Member of the National Rifle Association, a hunter and a sportsman. I support Mary Stewart for Senate District 41 in the special election on Jan. 26.
Kevin Holzhauser, Ottumwa