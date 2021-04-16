Dear Editor,
I have a son who is on dialysis for the third time in his life, after two kidney transplants have failed.
My son, Charlie, has been dealing with different illness throughout his life and this is just his most recent battle. He is currently waiting to receive a new kidney, but has to have a donor with Type O-negative blood, and these are the most rate kidney donors of all.
We are looking for a generous individual who would be willing to give my son the gift of a better quality of life. If you or someone you know is interested in sharing our story or better yet, are interested in being a potential done for Charlie, please call the University of Iowa transplant center at 1-877-386-9109.
Tell them you are a potential donor for Charlie Van Skike, date of birth Feb. 20, 1988. They will answer any questions you may have. We hope and pray you will be able to help our son,
Thank you,
Cheryl Van Skike, Drakesville