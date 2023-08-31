Dear Editor,
The Ottumwa Municipal Band would like to thank concert goers for a successful 159th season of “Music for a Summer Night.” We had great attendance at all of our concerts whether we were at Central Park, or our final concert of the season at Liberty School.
The band wishes to thank Indian Hills Community College for our rehearsal space, the City of Ottumwa Parks Department for the beautiful flowers in Central Park and moving the equipment trailer when needed, Ottumwa Community Schools for the use of Liberty School cafeteria as a concert space in case of inclement weather, and the Ottumwa Courier and Meet Ottumwa (Facebook) for their coverage of the band concerts.
We would like to thank community members for attending our concerts and band members for their dedication and talent. The Ottumwa Municipal Band is open to adult community musicians and would love to see some new faces next year. If you have any questions call 641-777-8753. The band is looking forward to next season celebrating our 160th season of continuous “Music for a Summer Night.”
Brenda Hagedon, Music Director, Ottumwa Municipal Band
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.