Dear Editor,
I was not born and raised in Ottumwa, but I have come to think of Ottumwa with as much love as we do for our own hometowns. I see many negative comments about Ottumwa, and yes, we do have areas that need our focus and efforts. I was raised to believe that instead of complaining about how things are, that you must make an effort to solve those problems. I was also raised to believe that we should all treat others the way we want to be treated.
These two beliefs are large parts of my morals and ethics. People who speak out in a public forum must be willing to have those statements scrutinized. Everyone has the right to Free Speech; but that doesn't mean you are free from being held accountable for what you say.
That is why I am writing this letter. At our last Council Meeting on January 18th, former Council Member Caviness spoke in favor of the BSL that many people feel is unjust. I understand that emotions run high with these topics. But I cannot condone Mr. Caviness’ remarks.
When Mr. Caviness spoke, he did so with the clout of being one of our community leaders. He spoke out as a politician and he used harmful stereotypes and prejudices to condemn pit bull owners. He justified the law with Hollywood hype. To say nothing of the fact that the breed-specific legislation against pit bulls is based on misinformation and was simply a "broken bandaid" put on a serious issue.
I believe whole heartedly that our current City Council should make a public statement that they do not agree with discrimination and prejudices against our community members. It is not an issue of being for or against Mr. Caviness. Simply understanding the damage that many in our community see as a personal attack on their character and morals. The Council needs to acknowledge that this is not what our town is about because there can be no trust in our leaders if they cannot even speak on our behalf without bigotry.
If Ottumwa is going to move forward, it must leave behind sensationalized misinformation, prejudices and discrimination of all kinds. We need to use logic and facts when making laws and ordinances. We must insist that our community be one of equality, justice and accountability for all.
Kathleen Caldwell, Ottumwa