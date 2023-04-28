Dear Editor,
I am a long ago resident of Ottumwa but I come back to the city from time to time to visit my parents' grave site at a local cemetery. I recently stopped in Ottumwa on a bright sunny afternoon and sat on one of the benches along the Des Moines River near the Bridge View Center. From that location I had a wonderful view of downtown Ottumwa which included the historic buildings along the river as well as the homes and high school on the hill overlooking the downtown. It appeared as a picture postcard, except for one unpleasant fact: the unsightly and massive power lines which cluttered that beautiful image.
It's very likely that this question has been asked in the past, "how difficult would it be to have those power lines buried?" I'm sure such a project would have make a great positive impact on the downtown. It would be a large endeavor and be expensive. Perhaps such things happen only in dreams.
Randall McVey, Iowa City (formerly Ottumwa)
