Dear Editor,
I am asking for a change to the EBF cell phone policy. Many homes no longer have a home phone, and almost all of our children are going home to an empty home with no parents because we are working. If an accident should happen — they fall and need emergency help, there’s a burglar, there is a fire — how are they supposed to call for emergency help if they have no phone?
This is the only means of communication for most children nowadays. If a student driver has an accident on the way home, if they break down how are they supposed to call for emergency help? Our current policy states for the first occurrence, the phone is taken away for two days, the second offense it’s taken away for five days and the third offense it is taken away for 10 days.
There are other means of discipline than taking a student's personal emergency communication away. They could be sent to detention. The Ottumwa Schools policy, which I think would be a very good policy, is the first offense and the second offense it is taken away until after school and then give back to them, the third offense it is taken away and only returned to a parent or guardian. This would be a much safer policy to have in effect.
I know I have made a mistake several times. I’m sure that leaving my phone in my backpack and forgetting to turn it off would have been one of them. It would really be an unfortunate event if one of the incidents should occur. That’s a very small mistake to make with big consequences, especially if it were to occur on a Friday and the parents are out of town, for instance. I know this happened in the past and it was not a good situation. The children were home alone with no form of communication anyway to call for help if needed. Please consider changing your policy.
Thank you
Trisha Rea, Blakesburg
