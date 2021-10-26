Dear Editor,
Indian Hills Community College is one of our most valuable assets in Southern Iowa. The IHCC “Life. Changing.” motto is a reality for program graduates and so many lives have genuinely changed for the better as a result of attending IHCC.
Many of us in this area have either attended or had family members or friends that have been impacted in a positive way through the college. It may have been an academic or training program, a workforce initiative, a certification or professional development activity, a summer camp for kids, a concurrent enrollment course, or one of many other opportunities. For example, this month IHCC is hosting all 10-county area eighth graders on campus for “Eighth Grade Career Day” to learn more about career and educational opportunities.
IHCC President, Dr. Matt Thompson and his administrative team have been diligently sharing information about the upcoming bond referendum with anyone that is interested. Dr. Thompson wants to be completely open and transparent so that everyone knows about the benefits and costs for the proposed campus updates and master facilities plan. As with anything, it takes money to improve facilities and make them more functional and appealing for current and future students. IHCC has already raised over 23% of the funding needed for the proposed improvements.
The plans include creating a student wellness center and updating the fine arts facility on the Ottumwa main campus, renovating space for a Criminal Justice Training Center on the Ottumwa North campus, establishing virtual classrooms at regional high schools, and replacing dilapidated prefabricated buildings with a new educational building on the Centerville campus. For more information, details of the planned improvements are on the Indian Hills website.
I encourage all of us in the IHCC Region to support our community college in the bond referendum by voting yes in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Respectfully,
Greg Kepner, Ottumwa