Dear Editor,
There’s a true David vs. Goliath battle happening in state capitols across the country. And it greatly impacts my ability as a pharmacist to provide care in my community. Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) increasingly insert themselves in patient care, diminish patient choice, and devastate pharmacies, resulting in an alarming wave of pharmacy closures across rural Iowa.
PBMs have operated in the dark with no oversight or regulation. PBMs use their immense power to shift dollars to their own out-of-state mail order pharmacies at the expense of Iowa pharmacies. These are dollars that should be invested right here in Iowa to strengthen our communities! PBM reform bills have been introduced this session in almost every state capitol to help level the playing field. These reforms not only give pharmacies a fighting chance to remain viable serving their communities, they also add drug pricing transparency and patient protections.
The Iowa House passed a PBM reform bill unanimously 96-0. The fate of this bill now rests in the Iowa Senate. Contact your state Senator and ask them to help the protect Iowans — pharmacies and patients — by passing PBM reform today!
Mylo Wells, PharmD, Owner Wells Hometown Drug