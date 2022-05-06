Dear Editor,
The Breed-specific language known as the “pit bull ban” in chapter 7 is a divisive issue. There are many people who feel passionately on both sides. Citizens who are against the ban have spoken out passionately for many years. They feel as if throughout the years, the City Council had willfully turned a blind eye to the issue despite the numerous sources that have been brought forward in support of removing the ban. Thomas Jefferson said, “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.” The people against the ban are frustrated because they feel the injustice of this ban.
As co-spokesperson for the Coalition, let me assure you that we look forward to an amicable working relationship with the Council in order to make our community safe for everyone while removing the Breed Specific Language in Chapter 7. By relying on the facts we can work together with respect to all and find a solution that serves the community as we strive to move forward and see Ottumwa grow to its full potential. The ban against pit bulls has failed, we have pit bulls here in Ottumwa. Despite the clear failure of the ban, we continue spending money on locating, seizing, housing and euthanizing dogs who have done nothing wrong but be born a hated breed or as in the words of Ottumwa Animal Control, “crossbreeds with similar characteristics”.
We want to make sure that we as citizens do everything possible to ensure the safety of our community. Including introducing anti-tethering laws that are shown to greatly reduce dog attacks, animal safety education, community outreach program to promote vet checks, dog licensing, dog training, spay and neuter incentives, etc. We are in the process of finding funding for these services in our community. Not just for ‘pit bulls’ but for all animals in our community. We are open to insurance requirements for large breed dogs and other suggestions that will ensure the public’s safety and the end of animal cruelty in our community. Many of our suggestions would actually bring in more revenue to the city and local businesses as well as open our community resources for other needed areas.
We are working towards clear goals that we know will make our community safer and stronger. We will be here to offer support and guidance in the community with the help of professionals to end animal cruelty and irresponsible pet ownership.
Kathleen Caldwell, Ottumwa