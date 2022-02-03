Dear Editor,
I grew up on my family’s Iowa Heritage Farm, which has been in continuous operation for 154 years. Today, I manage that farm and own 3 small businesses in Wapello County with my husband. My Iowa values were planted in me by family and nurtured by schoolteachers and church leaders. They surrounded me with love, and I know that the unconditional love these people gave me is why I always proclaimed myself proudly Iowan, no matter where I found myself living.
However, the current political climate in Iowa is robbing us of our basic love for neighbor and seeks to pit Iowan against Iowan. Leading the charge, of course, is Governor Reynolds. We recently heard her rattling the cage of book banning, and her anti-LGBTQ agenda was on full display last session as she sought bill that would ban LGBTQ athletes from participation in high school sports.
Governor Reynolds fails to understand that her fear-based rhetoric is not an Iowa value. It is not based on love. Rather, it is a message carefully crafted and manipulated by outside interests and puppet masters. Iowans need this to end, and Reynolds needs to seek a mature understanding of 1 Corinthians 13.
Dennis Willhoit, Ottumwa