Dear Editor,
The O.B. Nelson American Legion Auxiliary members, Unit No. 3, Ottumwa, just finished the Poppy Drive for 2023. Each year, the week before Memorial Day, Auxiliary members go to area businesses and distribute poppies. The poppies are never "sold" but are given for a donation of any amount. The little red poppy is the recognized symbol of remembrance for the war dead and become significant from the poem by John McCrae "In Flanders Fields." The poppy bloomed across some of the worst battlefields of Flanders in WWI, their red color an appropriate symbol for the bloodshed that occurred there.
The poppies our members distribute are handmade by disabled veterans from Veterans Homes. The proceeds from the drive are invested in programs for the rehabilitation and welfare of our veterans and their families. In other words, the poppies are made by Veterans, to remember Veterans, and to help Veterans.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the people that gave generously during the Poppy Drive, to the Ottumwa businesses that so graciously allowed our members to distribute the poppies on their premises, to everyone that responded to the letter they received, and to the Ottumwa Courier and KTVO for the articles to inform the public about the significance of the poppy. Also, to all the volunteers that spent their time, whether it was making Memorial Plates, distributing poppies, or making wreaths with poppies to put in area cemeteries, all with the end goal of being able to help our veterans and their families and to pay tribute to those who have passed.
Without the support of all these dedicated people and businesses, we would not be able to continue our program. Thank you so much.
Joyce Reed, Ottumwa, 2023 Poppy Chairman
