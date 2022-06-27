Dear Editor,
To me the president’s recent fall from his bike fostered increased attention to bike riding. I think the president sets a great example by riding a bike at a time when he looks for answers to reduce the cost of gas and to curb the rise of inflation.
Just imagine what a world would be like if we all resorted to bike riding: No air nor sound pollution, no oil spills in oceans and harbors, reversing the disaster of global warming, fewer and less serious accidents, enormous cost savings as it relates to vehicle purchases, registration fees, insurance coverage, repairs and gas costs. We would build stronger bodies, increase our endurance, strengthen our immune system to the extent of maximum health and live longer and happier. Which of these aspects do you like most?
To some degree, it can become part of your life. Why should most other countries be so far ahead of us by actually using a bike for transportation, running errands and to exercise? Maybe our time has come to catch up and to realize these benefits of ecology and economy.
Hans Frischeisen, Ottumwa
