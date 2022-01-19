Dear Editor,
O! Pride would like to respond to comments about the Ottumwa Public Library on January 13, 2022 [LETTER: Libraries, schools shouldn't promote agendas, published Jan. 13].
We feel proud to live in an inclusive community where the local library understands and celebrates the unique lived experiences of its residents. We recognize the importance of books like “Growing Up Trans” as these can be life-saving resources for transgender and nonbinary youth. We support and celebrate the amazingly resilient transgender community. You are seen and you are valid.
Libraries are crucial institutions in our communities, and O! Pride feels lucky that the Ottumwa Public Library aims to serve all Ottumwans. We hope they continue to acquire books on diverse subjects to the benefit of the entire community. Libraries are for everyone, not just a privileged few.
We believe the Ottumwa Public Library does its best to include a wide array of books for all Ottumwa residents, including multiple copies of “The Bible” and “The Three Little Pigs.” The author of the letter encouraged readers to take a stand and speak up. Therefore, we proudly support the Ottumwa Public Library for being an affirming, inclusive space for our youth.
To get involved with O! Pride, contact us at ottumwapride@gmail.com or message us on Facebook.
Tanvi Yenna and Carter Roberts, Ottumwa, O! Pride Board Members