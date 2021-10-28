Dear Editor,
This letter is written in support of Mayoral candidate Rick Johnson. I worked with Rick for many years during his tenure at the Iowa Department of Human Services. He had time for everyone, people liked working for him. Rick led by example, usually the first one there usually the last to leave. Rick’s career is notable for constant growth and advancement. He started as a Caseworker subsequently promoted in quick succession to Unit Supervisor, Wapello County DHS Supervisor and then Supervisor of a combined Wapello and Mahaska counties unit.
Rick was successful as a leader because he understood how to take care of people, facilitate growth and improve services. He continually evaluated services, explored best practices, planned and addressed unmet community needs. He addressed those concerns by exploring funding sources and grant writing. Rick is a highly skilled and successful grant writer. I can think of no one with a better skill set to be our Mayor.
Please vote for Rick Johnson and put those skills to work for our Community.
Wes Olson, Ottumwa