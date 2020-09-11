Dear Editor,
Because I am a Coronavirus high-risk person, I strictly follow the CDC prevention guidelines. However, because COVID-19 is everywhere, I did a Google literature search to determine if there were things I could do to improve my chances of avoiding complications and death if I were accidentally infected.
I discovered that anything I could do to improve my immune competence would improve my survival chances. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with higher mortality. Raw fruits and vegetables contain phytochemicals that boost the immune system. Brand name, age-specific multivitamins that have trace minerals and biochemical cofactors not found in food that improve immunity. Although it may interact with other medications, especially antibiotics, Vitamin C is considered by many to be beneficial.
Respectfully submitted,
Dennis L. Wegner, PhD, Ottumwa