Dear Editor,
Mishandling top secret information — intentionally or through negligence — puts our military, undercover agents, and country at risk and should at a minimum be denounced.
As of yet, not a single Republican running for or sitting as a federal or state official has condemned the actions of our past president. Those that have commented have used an adolescent argument, i.e. "but what about so and so." This is not showing leadership.
Charles Grassley claims to "work" but only seems to "work" for Mitch McConnell. After getting concessions in the Affordable Care Act, he refused to vote for it because no other Republican would support it. His seniority doesn't appear to mean a thing. I was raised to honor my agreements so I don't respect anyone who doesn't.
Zach Nunn claims the stimulus packages for the working classes to keep us from being evicted is the cause of inflation. His solution to lower inflation is to add more money to the economy by giving tax breaks, which seems to me, would exacerbate the situation. He also continues to support a man who tried to overthrow our government.
Kim Reynolds and Cherielynn Westrich both want to subsidize private schools with public money, reducing the funds available for our underfunded public schools. These are among the many reasons I can't support any of these candidates to represent me in any capacity.
Randy Scott, Albia
