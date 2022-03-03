Dear Editor,
Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks was spouting off about what President Biden should say about “relieving the stress of Iowan’s wallets” in his State of the Union address. She was obviously joking since she has voted against attempts to do just that.
Raise the minimum wage? Nope.
The American Rescue Plan, HR 1319? Nope.
Invest in America Act, HR3684? Nope.
Protecting Older Americans Against Discrimination Act, HR 2002? Nope.
Paycheck Fairness Act, HR 7? Nope.
Build Back Better Act, HR 5376? Nope.
Infrastructure and Jobs Act? Nope.
Allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices like the VA does? Nope.
Why is inflation so high? Robert Reich has the answer. ("What’s Really Driving Inflation? Corporate Power.”, robertreich.org, November 10, 2021) He says, “The biggest culprit for rising prices that’s not being talked about is the increasing economic concentration of the American economy in the hands of a relative few giant big corporations with the power to raise prices.”
“In fact, even in the face of supply constraints, corporations are raking in record profits. More than 80% of big (S&P 500) companies that have reported results this season have topped analysts’ earnings forecasts, according to Refinitiv. Obviously, supply constraints have not eroded these profits. Corporations are simply passing the added costs on to their customers. Many are raising their prices even further, and pocketing even more.”
President Biden is doing everything he can to improve conditions for the American people. Republicans, including Miller-Meeks, are standing in the way.
Iowans in the new First District can do themselves a big favor by voting for Cristina Bohannan in November.
Don Paulson, Letts