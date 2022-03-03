Dear Editor,
Nearly half of Iowa’s rivers, lakes and streams fail to meet minimum water quality standards. Flooding, topsoil erosion and diminishing wildlife habitat have impacted the quality of life for generations of Iowans.
Iowa voters approved a solution to these conservation challenges more than a decade ago. But inactivity by the Iowa legislature has left $1 billion on the table, crucial funding that would have improved our landscape in all 99 counties.
The Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund is that solution. Recognizing the need for action and growing budget shortfalls to address these important issues, the Iowa Legislature formed the Advisory Committee on Sustainable Natural Resource Funding in 2006 to recommend the most sustainable long-term model to fund Iowa’s natural resources.
Representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau, Iowa Association of County Conservation Boards, The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited and numerous other organizations reviewed over 40 sustainable funding models. I was one of the original 18 members chosen to serve on this bipartisan Advisory Committee.
The Advisory Committee recommended establishing a constitutionally protected trust to be funded by a 3/8 cent increase in the Iowa sales tax. In November 2010, a 63% supermajority of Iowans voted to create this trust fund.
Despite the overwhelming public support, Iowa lawmakers from both political parties have yet to pass the sales tax increase to provide funding. Ducks Unlimited, partners and the state would apply trust fund dollars to wetlands conservation and other public investments. Restoration of these wetlands would improve water quality and quantity, reduce soil erosion and provide wildlife habitat critical to Iowa’s hunting and fishing industry, valued at nearly $1 billion in consumer spending.
Less than 10% of Iowa’s original wetland areas remain today, and the lost sales tax revenue could have been used to invest in those wetlands. Iowa loses an average of 5 tons per acre of topsoil annually to erosion. The lost funds could have been used to protect the soil which current and future generations of Iowa farmers will use to provide the food, fiber and fuel to meet global demand.
Iowans have spoken that they want action on funding the Iowa Outdoor Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.
I strongly encourage Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature to secure our land and water legacy for current and future generations. Fund the Outdoor Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.
Tammi Kircher, Keokuk, Regional Vice President, Ducks Unlimited