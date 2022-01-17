Dear Editor,
I feel compelled to respond to a recent letter in the Ottumwa Courier on Jan. 13 about schools teaching evolution, Humanism and libraries having books pushing agendas on their shelves.
Schools teach facts, prompt thought and open discussion. Evolution is one of these facts. It's written in the fossil record of the globe and in the diverse genetic makeup and DNA of plants and animals. Take whales for example; they have the leftover remnants of a pelvis and hip bones in their bodies. They have five fingers in their flippers. "Why" you may wonder. It's because they were once land animals that moved to the sea millions of years ago. This is documented by the fossil record for all to see. Bats also have five fingers in their wings, which is an evolutionary adaptation that has taken place over millions of years. There are thousands of examples of evolutionary changes in species that have taken place, all written in the fossil record of the planet. Humans have several common ancestors, including chimpanzees, orangutans and the great apes. The fossil record and the genetic DNA of these animals prove this to be an evolutionary scientific fact. We are primates. To learn more, I would recommend that you go to our wonderful library and check out the New York Times Best Seller: Why Evolution Is True by Jerry A. Coyne. It's chock full of documented, proven, scientific facts.
To call Humanism a religion is a blatant misnomer. Humanism is a system of thought, a philosophy that attaches importance to being human over the supernatural and mythology. Humanists stress the value and goodness of human beings, emphasize common needs and seek rational ways of solving human and global problems using reason.
As far as books in the library pushing agendas, doesn't every book have an agenda? Whether for pleasure, travel, cooking, science, politics, love or a thousand other topics, that is the nature of a book. If you don't like romance novels, don't check them out or read them. When groups or individual people want to ban books because they don't fit their personal values or belief system, they are flirting with fascism and autocratic dictatorship.
Jack Church, Blakesburg