Republicans in the Iowa General Assembly are coming up with novel approaches to resolve so-called labor shortages in Iowa.
Great news! Are they looking at raising the minimum wage? Or mandating paid leave for employees? Maybe they are considering investing in affordable child care for Iowa Workers? Or improving health insurance?
Nope, none of those. The GOP majority's solution is to eliminate 100-plus year old child labor laws limiting the kind of work that 14 and 15 year old students are legally allowed to do. Their plan is to allow these students to work in dangerous meat packing plants, mining, manufacturing plants, or any other kind of work, as long as the work is called school or employer based job training programs.
The proposed legislation would also allow high school students to work until 9 pm during the school year, instead of the current 7 pm limitation. When the heck are our children supposed to do their homework?
The icing on the cake of this legislative proposal is that employers would no longer be liable if a student is injured or killed at work!
Do you think that eliminating Workman's Compensation for teenagers might encourage some unscrupulous employers to hire students over adults?
Some might claim that modern employers would never place such young workers in dangerous situations. The facts say otherwise. In FY 2021, nearly 3,000 employers were found in violation of child labor laws in the US, and 3 teens died from work related injuries, including a 16 year old construction worker who died after falling more than 160 feet jumping to a lift from a roof.
I encourage Ottumwa Courier readers to contact their Iowa legislators and urge them to vote no on SF 167. We have better ways to bring more adult workers back into the labor market.
Sincerely,
Steve Siegel, Ottumwa, Vice President South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO
