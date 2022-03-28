Dear Editor,
Governor Reynolds was eerily silent about the school shooting at East High in Des Moines. When a reporter finally asked her opinion, she said it had nothing to do with access to guns and low's lack of any meaningful gun safety laws. Instead, she blamed the schools, saying it was their fault, that they should have "kept those children in school."
In addition to being utterly ridiculous, is she so ignorant that she doesn't know that even when children are in school, peacefully attending classes, that they get killed by gun violence? Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland are just some of the most well-known examples of horrific school shootings.
Oh well, I guess I should be grateful that she didn't blather on about "Iowa nice" and about how "Iowans always do the right thing."
Sincerely,
Barbara Paulding, Russell