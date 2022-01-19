Dear Editor,
Reducing Iowa's income tax to a 4% flat rate was announced by Governor Kim Reynolds during the Condition of the State Address to the Iowa Legislature.
By eliminating our system of multiple tax brackets and setting one tax rate of 4%, Governor Reynolds has ensured that we have a rate that is flat and fair. This is a win for Iowa and for Iowans.
A 4% income tax rate will ensure that Iowa’s hard-working taxpayers get to keep more of their money in their pockets and make Iowa more competitive with its neighboring states. Having a competitive tax rate makes Iowa more appealing to the people who are looking to move here, and it improves the quality of life for those who already do.
Governor Reynolds’s leadership makes Iowa a better state.
Trudy Caviness, Ottumwa