Dear Editor,
Since his election to office as Iowa’s State Auditor, Rob Sand has worked every day to protect Iowan’s hard earned tax dollars and to make sure every dollar is appropriately accounted for. He has provided consistently good leadership in his office and in the field. He and his staff provide thorough, fair and consistent auditing practices in an effort to assist counties and communities as their business operations. He and his team have saved the state over $25 million dollars by identifying waste, fraud and abuse.
And he has implemented a government efficiency program that has the potential to unlock tens of millions of dollars in new savings. His policy of nonpartisanship begins in the auditors office and extends itself to his fair and nonpartisan treatment of government offices and officials whom he is tasked with auditing.
He is committed to transparency in government and since winning office has regularly held a series of Town Halls in each county to keep citizens apprised of the work and the goals of the auditors office.
Join State Auditor Rob Sand at his Ottumwa Town Hall on August 4, 10:30 a.m. at Jimmy Jones Shelter in Greater Ottumwa Park.
Mary Stewart, Ottumwa
