Dear Editor,
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all! Our commitment to American Home Finding's Shelter and Corinthian House in Agency has not changed. We provide gifts for the youth at Christmas and try to maintain an inventory of items for the facility and personal supplies for year-round residents. Thank you for your help in the past, monetary and individual items, you have been generous and caring for the boys and girls.
Things have not changed, approximately 135 youth pass thru the Shelter a year and still need the basics to get by each day. Some come to the Shelter with just the clothes on their backs. (They don't have a suitcase as if they are going on vacation.) Some need basic items like toothpaste, soap, gloves, hats, socks, underwear, blankets, hair supplies, make-up, lotion, towels, hair dryers. How would you operate without some of these items on a trip? You'd go out and purchase them. The youth don't have that option and depend on outside help, like you and me.
Now is the time for selective shopping for our youth between the ages of 8 to 18, male or female. School supplies, crafts, games, backpacks, personal items and, yes, even toilet paper or cash is welcome. Our goal is to assure that Santa delivers at least one or more items on the youth's "wish list." This year $50 will sponsor one child, but we'll take any donation.
Can you help? "Whoever has two coats must share with anyone who has none: whoever has food must do likewise," Luke 3:11.
Can you help? Items can be dropped off at Farmers Insurance or American Home Finding.
Thomas Shafer, Ottumwa