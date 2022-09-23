Dear Editor,
I have four sons and one daughter. Daughter takes every opportunity to claim the title of favorite daughter. That is hard to argue with. By now, she is well into adulthood, married a guy she met at work, has children, and her children have children. She loves being married, being a mother, and being a grandmother. Beyond that, she is extremely smart, resourceful, and has no trouble getting and keeping good jobs. She is 100% woman with typically feminine interests and activities.
One summer morning when she was eight years old, she appeared for breakfast wearing no shirt. Her mother ask why she had no shirt. She said that she was a boy. Her older brothers usually did not wear shirts in summer. Why did she want to be a boy? Her brothers got to do things she did not get to do, and appeared to have more fun than she had. No amount of reassurance or reasoning would dissuade her prelogical mind. All she saw was her brothers having more fun, and that she could be a boy just by saying she is. The wannabe boy battle continued for several days. Eventually her mother prevailed.
Today, daughter says she is so thankful, so grateful to her mother for neither encouraging nor allowing her to transition at age eight. Her life would be a mess, a complete disaster if she had transitioned at that age. Prelogical children should not be encouraged, nor allowed to make life altering decisions of any type. If they really need to transition, there is plenty of time after age eighteen. There are children being encouraged to transition when they are seven and eight years old. That is child abuse.
Paul Halferty, Ottumwa
