Dear Editor,
The latest debate surrounding library books has me reminiscing on the role literature played on my formative years as a student growing up in Ottumwa.
The school library was among my favorite places, a sanctuary of ideas taking me to all corners of the world. It was an affordable vacation that broadened my perspective and challenged my assertions. It exposed me to the stories of those who were not like me, in turn strengthening my inclination toward empathy.
Having such a wide spectrum of resources available suggested that the school and community took liberalism seriously. Liberalism at its core empowers the individual to discern and reach conclusions on their own. As someone who watched literacy-seeking students in the news being locked up or worse due to religious fundamentalism, it was a privilege that I did not take lightly.
When concerned parents and politicians act as self-appointed gatekeepers of “age suitable” ideas for students, they not only impose arbitrary guidelines for what is acceptable, they deprive students of agency. This differs from a curriculum which should be tailored for a student’s age group. Limiting what library materials are available stifles students’ development in interpreting uncomfortable, often contradictory truths. They become adults who are ill-equipped to handle the complex challenges that life presents, or recognize beauty in many of its forms.
We need to give children the same opportunity their counterparts in other developed nations have and stop this politically-motivated, philistine crusade to ban books.
Timothy Miller, Des Moines, formerly of Ottumwa
