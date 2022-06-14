In light of the recent deadly shooting massacres in Uvalde, Buffalo, and other American cities, I vehemently question Wapello County Republican’s decision to give away an AR-556 assault rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition as the prize in a July 16 raffle. Assault rifles fire so many shots in short periods of time, there is insufficient time for law enforcement to intervene to stop the multiple killings.
Generally speaking, bullets from handguns and conventional rifles travel in straight line and damage usually only tissues in their direct path. In stark contrast, assault rifle bullets slam into the body at twice their velocity, and instead of going straight, they tumble in several directions and cause massive, widespread organ and tissue destruction. Some of the bodies of the children murdered in Uvalde were so pulverized that they could only be identified by their clothes or shoes they were wearing. For the above reasons, Canada and other civilized countries strictly ban assault rifle ownerships by civilians.
When the assault rifle would be presented to the winner at the raffle drawing, there would be no time to conduct a background search to assure that he/she was not mentally deranged, violent, or had homicidal or suicidal tendencies. Without a background check, Ottumwa could potentially become the site of another mass shooting.
To preserve the Second Amendment rights of the winner, I would strongly suggest the GOP consider giving away an expensive conventual hunting rifle as an alternative. Not only would this reduce the chances of a mass shooting in Ottumwa, it would also allow the wiener to come home from hunting trips with edible game meat instead of handfuls of lead laced mush.
Dennis L. Wegner, Ottumwa