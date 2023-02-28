Dear Editor,
I have personal experience with student loans.
Once upon a time, I went to college. I enrolled at age 23, with a wife and two kids. Not long after enrolling, I learned that I had a wife and three kids. I worked all through college, and my wife worked the last two years. Even so, I didn't have enough money to pay tuition two different semesters, and had to dropout those terms. I was still able to graduate five years after enrolling with a Bachelor's and Master's degree, and a student loan. With that size family, I couldn't have done it without a Pell Grant and student loans.
It never crossed our minds that someone else was responsible for my loans. We paid them. However, I do believe that there should be student loan forgiveness. I do not think the taxpayer should be the one to pay loans. To qualify the next statement, the community college/technical school system does not overcharge. If they have what you want, they are by far the best buy in education. IHCC is a good example. I worked for an agency which sent hundreds of people to college, and I know.
The forgiveness should be by the colleges and universities which overcharge students and state governments. Their charges go way beyond inflation. No college instructor is worth ten million a year. If they are state supported, give them a realistic budget and let them live with it, or die, like the rest of us.
Paul Halferty, Ottumwa
