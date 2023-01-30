Dear Editor,
The Iowa public school system is between a rock and a hard place. The idea of tax funding students at private schools is as controversial as anything can be. There is no denying that private schools do a better job of educating than public schools. That is the rock.
Why is that? "Why" is the hard place. Let me explain. I was around 40 years old when a psychologist friend used me to try some new tests. After administering them, he asked if I knew that I had a learning disability in math. I didn't know that. I knew I was terrible at math. All through grade school, after the first week of school, I was hopelessly behind in math. I spent every recess and noon at my desk trying to catch-up on math. I was told for twelve years that I was making careless errors of inattention, and if I would just apply myself, I could do math as well an anyone. Didn't work. I thought I was just stupid.
I entered public school in 1948. Dyslexia was known, but not understood. No one knew that there were other learning disabilities. So what is the point? I grew up on a livestock farm. Every evening after school was the same. Take care of livestock, eat supper, then the table was cleared, and I was put to work on math. It was a small school without a great variety of courses, but my parents wanted me to get as good an education from what was available as I could, and they didn't let me slack off. That is an example of good parenting. Private schools do better because they have students who are serious about learning, or parents who are serious about their children learning.
Many years ago my cousin taught at Cardinal High. After giving a pep talk about the value of a good education, one of the students said, "My dad went through eighth grade. He works at Morrell and makes twice what you do. Why should I study?"
Poor parenting. Parents were not instilling the value of education, or the value of accepting authority, in their children. I believe schools have brought some of the problem on themselves by getting into areas where they have no business, but, either way, they cannot make up for poor parenting. Parents are more than half of the equation. Parents must support their schools with disciplining their children, or the school will fail along with their kids. I believe that poor parenting, or no parenting, is the root of most of what is wrong with this country.
Paul Halferty, Ottumwa
