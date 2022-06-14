Dear Editor,
I am the Teen Outreach Program (TOP) facilitator at both Ottumwa High School and the Accelerated Career Academy. The TOP program promotes the positive development of adolescents through curriculum-guided and interactive group discussions, positive adult guidance and support and community service learning. Students completed several service learning projects this year and had over 10,000 service learning hours!
October was a big month for events. Students collaborated with IHCC and created buttons for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, participated in the Main Street Trunk-or-Treat event and hosted a Socktober Sock Drive. Travel-sized toiletries were also collected and added to the socks to create Blessing Bags, which were donated to Blessing Soup Kitchen.
The second annual Prom Boutique was held at OHS in April. Prom items were collected from the public and were available free of charge during the event to students attending Prom.
In April, several local and statewide organizations that play a part in mental health, relieving stress and overall wellness, came together for a Mental Health Expo. Students hope to host this event again next year.
Ottumwa has some outstanding young people that are making a positive impact in our community!
Kolby Streeby, American Home Finding Association Teen Outreach Program Facilitator, Ottumwa