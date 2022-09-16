Dear Editor,
The Ottumwa Municipal Band would like to thank concert goers for a successful 158th season of “Music for a Summer Night.” We had great attendance at all of our concerts whether we were at Central Park, or Quincy Place Mall.
The band wishes to thank Indian Hills Community College for the use of St. John Auditorium for rehearsals, the City of Ottumwa Parks Department, and the Ottumwa Courier and the Convention and Visitors Bureau for their coverage of the band concerts. With the high temperatures and humidity, we moved to the mall a few times this summer and the Parks Department was very helpful in getting the equipment trailer moved to the mall. We also appreciate Quincy Place Mall for being available if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
We would like to thank community members for attending our concerts and band members for their dedication and talent. The Ottumwa Municipal Band is open to adult community musicians and would love to see some new faces next year. If you have any questions call 641-777-8753. The band is looking forward to next season celebrating our 159th season of continuous “Music for a Summer Night.”
Brenda Hagedon, Ottumwa Municipal Band director
