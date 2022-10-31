Dear Editor,
Wake up people of Wapello County. Meet Diana Swarts! The hardest working candidate running for office.
How many people do you know that would give up her job for six weeks to get your support? She has walked all the streets of Ottumwa and area towns to meet everyone she could. She didn't rely on a pasted smile on a sign. That tells me she really wants to work for all of Wapello County, not just a few people with money.
We need people like Diana Swarts to work for us!
Carol White, Ottumwa
