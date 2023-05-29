Dear Editor,
American Home Finding Association’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP) has successfully completed its sixth year. TOP empowers teens with the tools and opportunities to strengthen relationships and build a powerful vision for their future.
Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, TOP students participated in several service learning activities and had over 1000 community service hours! Volunteering helps teens gain new skills necessary for the job market such as leadership, communication skills, dependability, time management and decision making.
Early in the year, students partnered with Main Street Ottumwa on two events; assembling a community mural and participating in their annual Trunk-or-Treat event. They also hosted their annual Socktober Sock Drive, collecting over 1000 pairs of socks.
In December, students completed a Teen Mental Health First Aid Training. During the course, they learned how to identify risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.
This spring, students hosted the OHS Prom Boutique. Items were collected from the public and were available free of charge for those attending Prom. They also co-hosted the 3rd annual Mental Wellness Expo, which provided resources and information to promote overall wellness.
I am beyond blessed to get to work with these amazing young people who are making a positive impact in their school and their community.
Kolby Streeby, Teen Outreach Program Facilitator, Ottumwa
