Dear Editor,
As representatives of the Veterans of Wapello County, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors Ziegler, Batterson and Morgan for approving the additional 10 hours per week of operation to the Wapello County Veteran's Affairs office. This decision will allow for more Veterans to be served efficiently as they deserve to be.
Therefore, effective Jan. 16, 2023, the Wapello County Veteran's Affairs office located at 114 E. Main St., Ottumwa, will have office hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening and Saturday by appointment only.
We encourage you to schedule an appointment for Monday through Friday with CVSO Dolley in order to provide the ample time that each of you deserves. You may contact the office at 641-684-8079.
Again, thank you to our Wapello County Board of Supervisors for recognizing the need of our Veterans. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Ottumwa Courier for their continued support for the Wapello County Veterans. It is appreciated beyond measure to know that the Courier continues to take interest in Veterans.
Respectfully,
Rick Hindsley and Wapello County Veteran's Affairs Commissioners
