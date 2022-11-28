Dear Editor,
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is well upon us, but we’d like to take a small step back and offer a word of thanks to all that made the Thanksgiving Dinner a huge success this year.
When the Committee was formed in 2014, less than 750 meals were provided on Thanksgiving Day. Each year since then, the number of meals provided has increased. This year was no exception with over 3,160 meals served. None of this would be possible if it weren’t for the huge outpouring of volunteers that come and support this event.
We would especially like to recognize all the young people who came forward to help. The students from the Career Academy, Ottumwa Community Schools and the Home School Association made a huge dent in the work that goes on even before the first meal is boxed.
None of this would be possible without the generous financial support of many. We’d like to particularly offer a word of thanks to the Wapello County Foundation, Cargill Eddyville and the Lobberecht Farms, Dr. Baig, O’Brien and Dell Family, Rockman LLC, JBS, Van Meter, Indian Hills Community College, Seventh Day Adventist Church, O’Hara Hardware and John Deere Ottumwa Works. Beyond these generous sponsors, Fareway, Hy Vee Food Stores and Sara Lee and several other businesses and private individuals reached into their pockets and contributed toward this meal as well.
The Committee for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is small, but the volunteer force that comes together on Thanksgiving to give their time and talent is amazing. We had lots of volunteers who have given of their time year after year, but it was most heartening to see the number of young students and adults as well as the new volunteers that step forward to help as this event unfolded. Without these amazing people, none of this would have been possible.
Until next year, know that the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is so appreciative of all this support. Ottumwa is a better place because of all this outpouring of generosity.
Pam Ward, Ottumwa
