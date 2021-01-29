Dear Editor,
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and God’s Blessing to each of you.
Our commitment to American Home Finding includes providing gifts to the current youth at Christmas and a cash activity/supplies fund. This fund originated from your generous cash donations and has become a very important part of our mission and focus to AHFA. It allows us to have a positive influence throughout the year to both facilities. It provides for many things, from community outings and events to needed supplies and inventory, throughout the year. Your donated items also help maintain the facility inventories and personal supplies.
This year, because of your donation, we provided several generic gifts for each resident on Christmas morning. Because COVID-19 limited our personalized shopping, we also added a gift card to each one. The staff can also use these gift cards as a learning experience for the residents. We are still assisting staff with supplies and the delivery of recurring items. One example: A donor has committed to buying and having black garbage bags delivered on an on-going basis. If you are interested in picking an item, we can help you set this up. Our idea is not only to help monetarily but also help with staff efficiency.
Again, thank you for your continued support of the American Home Finding Association, Agency Shelter and Corinthian House. You have truly blessed the youth, staff and facilities through your donations. Please keep them all in your prayers throughout the New Year.
Items can be donated in a dropbox at Farmers Insurance, 122 N. Court, any time. For more details about the project or a specific donation, contact: American Home Finding Association, PO Box 46, Agency, IA 52530 (www.afha.org); Jan and Doug Heinje 641-777-1153, 3515 Lake Road, Ottumwa, IA 52501, jananddoug@pcsia.net; Tom and Marta Shafer 800-371=6264, Farmers Insurance, 112 North Court, Ottumwa, IA 52501, thomas.lmason@farmersagency.com; or Carol and Jack White, 641-777-7832, 1303 Hamilton, Ottumwa, IA 52501, cjwhite1@mchsi.com.
Thomas Shafer, Ottumwa