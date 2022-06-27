Dear Editor,
Thank you to each member of the Ottumwa Community School District reconsideration committee who reviewed Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” and voted to keep the book in the curriculum at Evans Middle School.
Classmates from my years in the district have attained stunning professional success in all manner of fields. Ottumwa alumni and alumnae act on Broadway stages, litigate complex cases in the U.S. Department of Justice, and conduct research for NASA. They start imaginative businesses that enrich Iowans’ lives.
Foundational to those success stories was a Bulldog education that fostered creativity and curiosity through the teaching of difficult books. Books that challenged and expanded our developing worldviews. Books that exposed us to inequities and stirred a hunger to be of service — a hunger that launched careers.
In short, the books taught in Ottumwa schools prepared us to meet the challenges the world demands of adults and drove us to contribute something. A book like “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” will be a catalyst for a current Ottumwa student just like “The Grapes of Wrath” was for me.
So, thank you to the committee members for keeping it in the curriculum. And thank you to all Ottumwa teachers and administrators for your good work.
Grant Rodgers, West Des Moines, Ottumwa High School Class of 2009
