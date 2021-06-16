Dear Editor,
The Democrat position is the filibuster is a good thing when Republicans are in control of the Senate, but a bad thing when Democrats control the Senate.
I read the opinion column on Tuesday, June 8 by Gene Lyons, "Blame it on the filibuster." I didn't notice all this "bed-wetting" about the filibuster when Donald Trump was president. In 2020, when Trump was president, the Republicans used it once. The Democrats used it 327 times. Funny, the filibuster wasn't "Jim Crow" in 2020, but it is in 2021.
If the Democrats get their wish and eliminate the filibuster and then lose the House, Senate and the Presidency in 2024, their cries about not having the Senate filibuster will be legendary.
On another note, I notice the Ottumwa Courier runs many more progressive guest editorials than conservative ones. Iowa is trending conservative, how about "fair and balanced"?
Mike Parks, Melrose