Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to the closing of the IHCC Child Development Center (CDC) and to the corresponding guest editorial by IHCC Board president Richard Gaumer. The loss of the CDC affects not only 41 displaced children whose parents are struggling to find suitable child care but also businesses who want to keep and recruit families to our community.
While I agree with Mr. Gaumer’s statement “the college must be fiscally sound,” child care represents one of the most critical needs of a community that wishes to keep businesses and schools functioning, maintain its population, and thrive economically. As a community college, one of the most worthy established services IHCC could continue to offer, alongside its investment in educational and athletic programs, is providing safe, affordable, and accessible child care. In essence, some services are worth the return on investment by IHCC.
This CDC was created in 1994 to make child care available for the children of students who needed that service to complete their training. In addition, a ladder program offered a one-year diploma and two- and four-year degrees in Early Childhood Education.
For nearly 30 years, the CDC has been a benefit to IHCC students and staff. It has provided a secure, educational environment with qualified staff for students and children alike. On August 16, when the CDC closing was announced, 70 children were on the waiting list to get enrolled. And, prospective students for the programs certainly exist in our community.
In the August 19 article about the CDC closing, IHCC President Thompson stated “the center has been running at a deficit since at least fiscal year 2020…In fiscal year 2023, the center lost approximately $179,000.” A review of the Iowa Community Colleges Certified Budget Report for Fiscal Year 2022 shows IHCC revenue from ten resources including property taxes, student tuition, state aid, federal aid, etc. totals nearly $61 million. The $179,000 loss is 0.3% of that total. If the CDC has been operating at a loss for several years, why was the decision to close made so quickly leaving families only until October 27 to find alternative child care options.
Could the financial picture be turned around by utilizing the recruiting and marketing resources of IHCC and isn’t the investment worth it? It’s important to reconsider saving this valuable service piece and community asset.
Rhonda Conrad, Ottumwa
