Dear Editor,
For decades, Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) have been accumulating more and more power over every aspect of the pharmaceutical industry. This has had a devastating effect on Iowa’s community pharmacies – the same pharmacies that were instrumental in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and that serve their local communities every day.
These companies were formed to make filling prescriptions easier, but have found ways to siphon money out of the entire industry. The three largest PBMs are now among the most powerful companies in America; trampling on pharmacies and patients in the process.
While this process has happened over many years, we now have a huge opportunity to swing the pendulum back in favor of patients and pharmacies. A PBM reform bill just passed the Iowa House unanimously! This bill adds patient protections, consumer choice, drug pricing transparency, and market competition back into a broken industry.
It’s imperative that the Iowa Senate pass PBM reform. Please join me in asking your State Senator to pass SF2231/HF2384 PBM Reform to help Iowans - pharmacies and patients.
Thank you,
Jane and John Nicholson, Mahaska Drug, Oskaloosa