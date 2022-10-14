Dear Editor,
The upcoming off-year election is not a Presidential Election year. However, this upcoming Nov. 8 election could be the most important election of our lives.
Its outcome may determine the future of our state and of our nation! And it weighs mightily on your most powerful voice, in the form of your vote, which is in the balance! The gutting of our well-run state Medicaid program, during this governor's administration, to turn over to private for-profit insurance companies at a huge cost to special needs families, and us taxpayers, foretold of more bad policy to come.
The current Iowa Governor and her Republican Legislative majority are firmly dedicated to utilizing public taxpayer money, taken from existing public school funding, to be funneled to the creation of private schools across our state — dooming both public schools and private schools to failure. Pekin Consolidated Schools graduate and Iowa State Senator Adrian Dickey voted in favor of this bill to use public money for private school use, and Keota Community School graduate and Iowa House Representative Jared Klein was one of the few Republicans to vote against it. Klein then retired from the Iowa House for the upcoming session, thus preventing the governor from "primarying" his re-election race, as she oversaw with those Republican Iowa legislators who voted with Democrats to vote no to public dollars for private schools.
This governor is committed to enacting eminent domain to take private property for private profit-based carbon capture pipelines: illegal and dangerous on so many levels. The multiple dangerous implications of overturning the over 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade decision have nothing to do with morality but with infringement of U.S. Constitutional rights, to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness", which republicans claim to hold so dearly! The majority of Iowans have not asked for these separate measures being acted upon by the current Republican administration, and in fact, the majority are against each and every one of them.
Land ownership, maintaining and improving our public schools, caring for those who cannot care for themselves, and ensuring womens' rights to personal health care are on the precipice! VOTE!
Mary Krier, Ollie
