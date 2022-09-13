Dear Editor,
As a former member of the armed forces, I truly appreciate the value of public service. I served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966, stationed in several overseas locations including Spain, Italy, Greece, Germany, England and Turkey.
My service instilled in me a lifelong commitment to my country, to being involved and making a difference. Military service is a great way to develop lifelong habits, values, respect for others and a good work ethic. Another Air Force veteran is currently running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District in Iowa.
Of course, I’m speaking of State Senator Zach Nunn. Before you vote, take a good look at his record of service, both in and out of the military. Zach served as a Major in the Air Force flying multiple combat missions and currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard. Following our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Zach Nunn, together with other former Air Force pilots, organized rescue flights into Afghanistan to retrieve over 2,000 U.S. military personnel and our Afghan friends who aided the war for over 20 years, bringing them to safety..
But Zach’s service did not end there! He has served in both the Iowa State House and the Iowa Senate. During Zach’s tenure in the Iowa Legislature, he eliminated wasteful government spending and lowered taxes so you keep more of your earnings in your pocket. He fought to implement a zero-based budget system for Iowa government, worked to reform the criminal justice system and to reduce regulations on businesses and empower workers. Zach wants to take Iowa values, and successes, from his time in the legislature here, to Washington for implementation on a national level. State Senator Zach Nunn has a solid, proven conservative record – his voting record demonstrates his commitment and ability.
I am asking you that when you approach that voting booth, please consider sending veteran Zach Nunn to Washington D.C. to secure your future well-being as an American citizen.
Mickey Hucks Sr., Ottumwa
