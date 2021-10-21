Dear Editor,
During the recent candidate forum, an ugly side of Ottumwa was in full array on the council chambers dais.
Candidates McAntire, Bick and Pringle demonstrated an obvious lack of thoughtful preparation for the forum, stammering through empty and outdated arguments. One even compared the city budget to that of putting money in envelopes to pay your bills and when it’s gone, it’s gone. Such a shallow, uninformed understanding of city finances is naïve at best and possibly criminally negligent at worst. These candidates didn’t prepare, nor value the opportunity to answer voters’ questions. They demonstrated that they lack the skills and capacity for the office they wish to hold.
Most candidates said that their faith was an integral part of who they are and would only make council decisions from the “sold out believer” Biblical perspective as stated by McAntire. It is easy to understand the deep, inextricably linked connection that one has with their faith, but an elected representative represents many different perspectives, and it is their moral and legal responsibility to consider them all for the good of the whole.
Candidates were asked their views on the local LGBTQ+ community and celebrations pertaining to Pride. Bick equated the LGBTQ+ community to pedophiles and wouldn’t support declarations celebrating the contributions that LGBTQ+ people make to our community every day. Pringle called sexual orientation a “behavioral choice” and said that LGBTQ+ people simply were choosing a sinful “lifestyle.” He would not support the issuance of permits for LGBTQ+ celebrations replying “no, not at all.” Both he and Bick would refuse permit requests to LGBTQ+ individuals thus denying their right to peacefully assemble on public property. These attitudes are repugnant, ignorant and potentially a legal quagmire for the city.
I won’t be voting for these candidates. I will be voting for the candidates who are prepared to listen and hear all Ottumwans, well-versed in city matters and who will lead with integrity. I urge all Ottumwans to join me in voting for Rick Johnson, Cara Galloway, Russ Hull and Sandra Pope.
Dennis Willhoit, Ottumwa