Dear Editor,
For the first time this century, a prosecutor is running to be Iowa’s Attorney General. Brenna Bird, the Guthrie County Attorney, is charging in to unseat ten term incumbent Tom Miller.
For those that do not know, the Attorney General’s Office is supposed to be responsible for representing all Iowans. They should sue corporations, states, and the federal government to protect our rights and our livelihoods. They are responsible for defending criminal convictions from appeals by defendants. The Attorney General’s Office even handles all civil commitments of convicted sexual offenders.
Unfortunately, Tom Miller, despite seeking an 11th term, does not take the time to come to places like Wapello County to see what our community wants. Despite helming the Attorney General’s Office for nearly four decades, I do not know a single law enforcement officer or prosecutor who Mr. Miller ever sat and discussed policy with. That is a failure of leadership. I appreciate his work in suing opioid producers but I do not appreciate his general absence when county attorneys try to convince the Iowa Legislature to pass criminal laws that benefit Wapello County.
This is why 72 of 99 county sheriffs endorsed Brenna Bird. Law enforcement want an Attorney General who takes an active role in helping prosecutors and cops protect their communities. Instead, we have an Attorney General who has not even litigated a case personally since the early 2000s.
I believe Iowans also want an Attorney General who is not overly partisan. I am unhappy that Mr. Miller never reprimanded a high ranking assistant attorney general, Louie Sloven, after Sloven’s public comments that “every Republican is garbage” and “every single Republican needs to lose their job.” This is someone who is required to protect the convictions prosecutors obtain throughout the State. How can Tom Miller be comfortable with a high ranking employee who essentially holds no respect for the work I and all other Republican County Attorneys do throughout the State?
Brenna Bird is a prosecutor with the energy and conviction to push the Attorney General’s Office to do more for Iowans. Crime is a problem throughout the State. We need more people in office that treat crime as the priority it should be.
Reuben Neff, Wapello County Attorney, Ottumwa
