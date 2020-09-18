Dear Editor,
Ms. Westrich is a small business owner. If you drive own any street in Ottumwa, you will note she has put out hundreds of yard signs to let us know that she is a viable candidate with merit. She has plans when she is elected to the Iowa House.
As she is competent and has plans to use her influence for our betterment in our district, please consider voting for Cherielynn Westrich for Iowa House on Nov. 3.
Cherielynn is a real go getter,
No one can do any better,
An exceptional woman with lots of plans:
Jobs, college tuition, education her vote is in your hands!
Donna Paris, Ottumwa