Dear Editor,
After living in Ottumwa for 47 years, my husband and I have moved to the Twin Cities to be with our family, but know we are still watching the actions of candidates running recently for mayor and the council.
I recently watched the Ottumwa League of Women Voters forum and heard the comments made by the candidates running for mayor and the city council.
Please elect candidates who desire for Ottumwa be a community who realizes the importance of our diversity and values everyone's inclusion in all activities. Let our elected officials represent the diversity within our community. This is an inspiration for our children to realize that all have the opportunity to lead. And please vote for Sandra Pope for the Ottumwa City Council! She will listen and lead. Ottumwa is a special and unique city, may it continue to move forward!
Miriam Kenning, Richfield, Minnesota, formerly Ottumwa